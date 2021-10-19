Lear (LEA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently:

10/11/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lear’s increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to dent the company’s margins. The firm also anticipates restructuring costs of around $100 million during the ongoing year. Lear also expects to feel the heat from rising commodity prices. In fact, the company projects an incremental $95 million of commodity costs headwind in 2H’21. Further, the timing of commodity cost recoveries can vary suggesting commodity headwinds may extend into 1H'22. Also, disruptions to near-term production resulting from semiconductor supply shortage remain a major concern. Trimmed 2021 outlook also plays a spoilsport. The company now expects full-year 2021 net sales between $19.7 billion and $20.5 billion, lower than the earlier forecast of $20.3-$21.1 billion. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

10/11/2021 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

10/11/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/16/2021 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

9/10/2021 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Lear stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.56. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,380. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.70.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,692,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $31,657,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

