LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Nord/LB

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €142.94 ($168.17).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €131.95 ($155.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,859 shares. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €124.43.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

