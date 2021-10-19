Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 1,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

