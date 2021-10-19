Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 5,734 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of EchoStar worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EchoStar by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

