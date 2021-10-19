Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,508 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of South State worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in South State by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in South State by 78.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in South State by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of South State stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

