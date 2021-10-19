Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Tennant worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 37.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. Tennant has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

