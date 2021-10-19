Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,102 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Lantheus worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lantheus by 101.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 1,068,195 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LNTH stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

