Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,416 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.