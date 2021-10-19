Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,561 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

