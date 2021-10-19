Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 878.97 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

