Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.68 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in M/I Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

