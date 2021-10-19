Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.70 Million Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

