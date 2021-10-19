Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.77 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

