Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.81 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Astec Industries worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 428.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,784,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 190.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

