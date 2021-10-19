Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

