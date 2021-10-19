Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.03 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,686.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

