Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.06 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,301 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioNTech by 62.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in BioNTech by 30.0% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

BNTX opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

