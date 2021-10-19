Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Upwork worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -286.75 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,406 shares of company stock worth $2,963,477. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

