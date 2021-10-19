Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $38,692,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,754 shares of company stock worth $17,693,998. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

