Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.19 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Oxford Industries worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

