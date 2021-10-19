Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,123 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,299,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after buying an additional 328,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

