Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

