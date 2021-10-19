Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,182 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.34% of ProAssurance worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 101.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

