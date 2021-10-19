Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 8,969 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Stantec worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

