Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Butterfly Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

