Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

