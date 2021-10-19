Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

