Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.