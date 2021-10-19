Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,428 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,052,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $8,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229,226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 327.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 113.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

