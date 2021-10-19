Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Materion worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.