Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,506 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of TTM Technologies worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

