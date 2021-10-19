Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,963 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of MYR Group worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYRG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

