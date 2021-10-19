Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,081 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of TechTarget worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TechTarget by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of TTGT opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,450 shares of company stock worth $4,659,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

