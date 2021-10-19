Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,214 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

