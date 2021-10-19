Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,865 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 558.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 158,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 275,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

