Legal & General Group Plc Sells 39,166 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period.

NYSE EPAC opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

