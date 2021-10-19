Legal & General Group Plc Sells 39,166 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,166 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period.
NYSE EPAC opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
