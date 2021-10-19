Legal & General Group Plc Sells 50,959 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of iStar worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iStar by 1,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 184,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. On average, research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

