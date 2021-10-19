Legal & General Group Plc Sells 930 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Graham worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Graham by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Graham by 41.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 47.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $568.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $599.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

