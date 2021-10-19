Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,303 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

