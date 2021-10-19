Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

