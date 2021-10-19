Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,852 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Fulton Financial worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

FULT stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

