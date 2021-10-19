Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Veritex worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

VBTX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

