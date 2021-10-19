Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Up 7.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.48. 3,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.