Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,156,977. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

