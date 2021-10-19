Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 669 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.64. 394,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,958,492. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $308.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

