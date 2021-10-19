Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,870.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,156. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,589.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,505 shares of company stock worth $537,144,903 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

