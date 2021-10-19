Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

LGRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

