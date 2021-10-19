Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $64.50. 31,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,374,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

