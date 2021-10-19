Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

