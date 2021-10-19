Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.